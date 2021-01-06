Trump seems to acknowledge GOP losses in Ga.

President Donald Trump seems to be acknowledging Republicans losses in the two Senate runoff elections in Georgia even before admitting his own defeat in the state on Nov. 3.

Trump used a rally of supporters in Washington to rail against what he described as “weak Republicans.” But he singled out the two GOP senate candidates in Georgia, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, for praise. Trump said “they fought a good race, never had a shot.”

Democrat Raphael Warnock beat Loeffler on Tuesday, becoming the first Black senator in his state’s history. And Democrat Jon Ossoff is holding onto his lead over Perdue, but it’s too early to call that race. An Ossoff victory would give Democrats control of the Senate.

At the rally, Trump complained that it was a mistake for Congress to move forward with a $600 check for most Americans as part of a COVID-19 relief package, instead of his preferred $2,000 in aid.

Ossoff and Warnock emphasized in the final days of the Senate races that their victories would allow a Democrat-run Senate to provide $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans.

Trump says of the $2,000 checks: “No. 1, it’s the right thing to do, but how does that play politically? I think it’s the primary reason, one of the primary reasons,” for Tuesday’s results.