Trump signs executive order to gather citizenship data, question will not appear on 2020 census

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA) — Though the U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled the Trump Administration could not add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, President Donald Trump has come up with another way to get the information.

On Thursday, President Trump signed an executive order that mandates every department and agency in the federal government supply the department of commerce with the data.

A local lawmaker and the Arkansas United Advocacy Director both weighed in on the decision to collect citizenship information.

“I think it’s very important to know who is in the United States, whether they are citizens or whether they are not. I think fact-finding is always appropriate,” State Sen. Bart Hester said.

“Why do they need to know if they are citizens or not? And we’re not talking about undocumented immigrants, we’re talking about legal permanent residents, people here with visa’s that have been here for awhile…this is very discriminatory,” says Rosa Velázquez, Advocacy Director for Arkansas United.

The government has already started printing the census questionnaire without the citizenship question.