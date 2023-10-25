FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The spooky season is in full swing! Find all the family fun that is happening near you below.

Northwest Arkansas

  • The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks Halloween Costume Parade at the Garden from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25
    • Treats and coupons handed out
    • The event is free for Garden members. For non-members, there is no admission charge for children 3 years and under.
  • Costumes, Candy, and Cops Carnival at the Benton County Fairgrounds from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27
    • 40 games
    • FREE hotdogs and drinks for attendees
    • First 500 children will receive a large trick or treat bag
    • Admission is free, but donations of dry goods are encouraged

Halloween Weekend – Saturday & Sunday Oct. 28 & 29

  • Decatur Trunk or Treat starts at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Veterans Park, 1105 N. Main St.
    • Open to anyone
    • Prizes for best decorated trunk
  • Springdale Halloween Fest from 3 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 28
    • FREE candy giveaways for the kids, touch-a-truck, carnival games, a costume contest and the famous pumpkin drop into Spring Creek at Turnbow Park

Halloween Day – Tuesday, Oct. 31

Below you will find Halloween events happening in the River Valley.

River Valley

  • Baptist Health Trunk or Treat 2023 event Thursday, Oct. 26. 5 p.m.
    • Shuffield Education Center inside Baptist Health-Fort Smith
    • Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be on-site
    • Free hotdogs
  • Annual Haunted University at the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith on Oct. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m.
    • Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be on-site
    • All ages

This list is subject to change.