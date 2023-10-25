FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The spooky season is in full swing! Find all the family fun that is happening near you below.

Northwest Arkansas

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks Halloween Costume Parade at the Garden from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25 Treats and coupons handed out The event is free for Garden members. For non-members, there is no admission charge for children 3 years and under.

Costumes, Candy, and Cops Carnival at the Benton County Fairgrounds from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 40 games FREE hotdogs and drinks for attendees First 500 children will receive a large trick or treat bag Admission is free, but donations of dry goods are encouraged



Halloween Weekend – Saturday & Sunday Oct. 28 & 29

Decatur Trunk or Treat starts at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Veterans Park, 1105 N. Main St. Open to anyone Prizes for best decorated trunk

Springdale Halloween Fest from 3 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 FREE candy giveaways for the kids, touch-a-truck, carnival games, a costume contest and the famous pumpkin drop into Spring Creek at Turnbow Park



Crystal Bridges Trick Art Treat from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29 Free Music, live performances, and artmaking activities for everyone



Halloween Day – Tuesday, Oct. 31

Goblin Candy Crawl in Downtown Rogers from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Pick up a trick-or-treat bag and map from the Rogers Historical Museum booth (in Railyard Park) Local businesses will be open and handing out candy to all kids

Trunk or Treat Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette in Fayetteville from 4 to 6 p.m.

Macaroni Kid Halloween Trunk-or-Treat on the Farm at Farmland Adventures in Springdale from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are priced at $8 when booked in advance and $10 at the door Corn maze Hayrides



Below you will find Halloween events happening in the River Valley.

River Valley

Baptist Health Trunk or Treat 2023 event Thursday, Oct. 26. 5 p.m. Shuffield Education Center inside Baptist Health-Fort Smith Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be on-site Free hotdogs

Annual Haunted University at the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith on Oct. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be on-site All ages



This list is subject to change.