FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The spooky season is in full swing! Find all the family fun that is happening near you below.
Northwest Arkansas
- The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks Halloween Costume Parade at the Garden from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25
- Treats and coupons handed out
- The event is free for Garden members. For non-members, there is no admission charge for children 3 years and under.
- Costumes, Candy, and Cops Carnival at the Benton County Fairgrounds from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27
- 40 games
- FREE hotdogs and drinks for attendees
- First 500 children will receive a large trick or treat bag
- Admission is free, but donations of dry goods are encouraged
Halloween Weekend – Saturday & Sunday Oct. 28 & 29
- Decatur Trunk or Treat starts at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Veterans Park, 1105 N. Main St.
- Open to anyone
- Prizes for best decorated trunk
- Springdale Halloween Fest from 3 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 28
- FREE candy giveaways for the kids, touch-a-truck, carnival games, a costume contest and the famous pumpkin drop into Spring Creek at Turnbow Park
- Crystal Bridges Trick Art Treat from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29
- Free
- Music, live performances, and artmaking activities for everyone
Halloween Day – Tuesday, Oct. 31
- Goblin Candy Crawl in Downtown Rogers from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- Pick up a trick-or-treat bag and map from the Rogers Historical Museum booth (in Railyard Park)
- Local businesses will be open and handing out candy to all kids
- Trunk or Treat Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette in Fayetteville from 4 to 6 p.m.
- Macaroni Kid Halloween Trunk-or-Treat on the Farm at Farmland Adventures in Springdale from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Tickets are priced at $8 when booked in advance and $10 at the door
- Corn maze
- Hayrides
Below you will find Halloween events happening in the River Valley.
River Valley
- Baptist Health Trunk or Treat 2023 event Thursday, Oct. 26. 5 p.m.
- Shuffield Education Center inside Baptist Health-Fort Smith
- Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be on-site
- Free hotdogs
- Annual Haunted University at the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith on Oct. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m.
- All ages
This list is subject to change.