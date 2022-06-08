BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Air traveling has returned to pre-pandemic levels according to TSA officials.

Terminals are crowded again with long lines at security and check-in, so TSA officials at Northwest Arkansas National Airport have released some tips and tricks for anyone traveling on June 8.

“We also find that some travelers have forgotten how to travel,” said Patricia Mancha, TSA spokesperson. “You know, there’s a trick to it. We just want to have some reminders for some people so when they come to the airport, when they get to the checkpoint, they have a better experience.”

Some of the tips shared include emptying out your carry-on bag before you pack it. TSA agents say the number one excuse they hear for banned materials is “I forgot that was in there.”

TSA also reccomends remembering the 3-1-1 rule. Passengers can only have 3.4 ounces of fluid in a container and it has to be stored in a single 1qt. Ziploc bag.

Finally, the agency encourages you to consider TSA pre-check to speed up your process of getting through security.