WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says it’s concerned about the high number of travelers carrying handguns to security checkpoints.

In the last week, TSA officers confiscated guns at airports in Wisconsin and Massachusetts.

TSA says last year, roughly 6,000 guns were discovered at airport checkpoints, and it says 86% of those guns were loaded.

“The majority of people are telling us that they forgot that they had their loaded guns with them,” said Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson.

Farbstein says passengers can travel with unloaded firearms, packed separately with a lockable hard case inside a checked baggage.

At this time, TSA leaders don’t believe new laws need to be created to prevent people from bringing guns through checkpoints.