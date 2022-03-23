BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More and more guns are being found on travelers at Arkansas airports.

By October of 2021, the TSA said it found more firearms in passengers’ carry-on luggage than any other year in the agency’s existence, which has been two decades.

In Arkansas airports alone, agents found 61 guns at the security checkpoints. And in 2022, 11 have already been found. Four of them were found at XNA.

Supervisory Transportation Security Officer Virgilio Contreras with the TSA explains what passengers need to do if they plan on flying with a gun. “First and foremost, you got to have a hard case, lockable. You got to make sure you’re able to secure it,” Contreras said. “You can have your weapon with the clip, without the clip, as long as it’s unloaded, as long as there’s no ammunition with it. You can have your ammunition, but your ammunition needs to be in its original packaging.”

“Our main goal is to prevent another attack like 9/11 or to prevent an explosion on an aircraft,” Patricia Mancha with the TSA said. “It’s really important for people to understand that the reason we ask them to do certain things is for their safety.”

The TSA recommends passengers get to the airport two hours ahead of their flight to declare their weapon with the airline they’re flying with.