Tuba Trucks hosts drive-thru toy drive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped one organization from hosting its annual toy drive.

Tuba Trucks is changing it up though for safety reasons and now making the toy drive a drive-thru.

Those donating toys are asked to stay in their cars while they drop off toys at the shop located right off of East Huntsville Road in Fayetteville.

All collected toys will be donated to the kids at Asbell and Leverett schools.

Kim Johnson with Tuba Trucks says last year parents wrote a letter expressing their gratitude.

“The principals mailed those letters to us and so we got to see I would say about two thirds of letters that we got were from single parents,” Johnson said.

She also noted that the 2020 toy drive marks the event’s 10-year anniversary.

