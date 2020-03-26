Tucker Elementary student tests positive for COVID-19

Right now the district is working with the Department of Health to create a list of kids the student could have come into contact with on the last day of school, which was March 13.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In Rogers, a student at Elza R. Tucker Elementary School tests positive for the coronavirus.

Assistant Superintendent Charles Lee said as soon as the news came in Tuesday night, he notified parents immediately.

He is now working closely with the Department of Health to make sure the rest of the students at the school stay safe.

Lee said the student’s medical provider noticed they had COVID-19 like symptoms, then tested them for both the flu and the coronavirus, which came back positive.

Lee said his team is also communicating with the parents of these students to remain as transparent as possible.

He understands this can be a scary time for everyone involved, but wants them to know they aren’t alone.

“We want to be a partner with our families, and our community. Know that we’re in this together and we’re going to prevail. We’re going to come out on top, it’s just going to take us a little time to get there,” he said.

Lee said the schools are being deep cleaned to ensure its safe for students when they come back.

As of now, students are schedule to return on Monday, April 20.