CAVE SPINGS, AR - "Many cats do not receive the same level of veterinary care as their dog counterparts do." Christy Ferguson, DVM is a veterinarian at Cave Springs Veterinary Services. She says that cats need regular checkups the same as dogs and people do.

"Routine wellness care is equally important for cats as it is dogs. This goes beyond just routine vaccines. Cats are masters at hiding medical issues until they're a huge problem. Annual wellness exams and lab work can help us identify issues early. This allows us to reverse or at least control many diseases.