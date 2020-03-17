Closings
Tuesday, March 17 Morning Forecast: Mostly cloudy, high of 63

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Here’s a look at your morning forecast for Tuesday, March 17 from Meteorologist Rick Katzfey.

Severe weather still remains possible Wednesday into Thursday, but the exact magnitude of the threat is still unclear. The weekend will largely see drier conditions, but temperatures are expected to be much cooler in the wake of the passing cold front late this week with frost/freeze conditions possible. The wet weather pattern makes a return to the forecast by early next week.

