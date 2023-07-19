HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Officials of the Northwest Arkansas Airport and the Highfill mayor Chris Holland met on Tuesday to discuss the plan for XNA’s deannexation from the town.

The meeting included a discussion about the future of the two entities.

According to Act 769, it allows the airport the freedom to deannex from the town of Highfill. It also allows both entities to negotiate with the hopes of deannexation in good faith.

If the deannexation goes through, this means the airport gets to keep all of its sales tax revenue with none of it going into the city. Travelers won’t notice a change.

XNA general counsel director of compliance Brian Burke maintains that this deannexation is necessary as the airport continues to grow.

“The immediate benefit to the airport will be the fact that we have additional revenue that we don’t now have that we can use for hiring police officers and firefighters and for things that immediately would impact the airport and public safety,” said Burke.

But for the city of Highfill, it will have to pick up the bill after losing tax revenue from the airport. XNA said back in March that Highfill gets between $500,000 and $1 million each year from the airport.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out the Highfill’s mayor with some questions, regarding how a potential deannexation would impact future projects and tax revenue. He said he would consult with the city lawyer before answering the questions.

Act 769 will go into effect on July 31.