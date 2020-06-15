Tulsa health director wishes Trump would postpone rally

FILE – In this March 2, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Charlotte, N.C. Trump’s re-election campaign is planning a large indoor rally next week raising concern among health experts about how it might spread the coronavirus. Oklahoma health authorities say anyone who attends a large public event should get tested for COVID-19 shortly after. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The director of the Tulsa Health Department says he wishes President Donald Trump would postpone a planned campaign rally in Tulsa because of recent increases in the number of coronavirus cases.

Bruce Dart told the Tulsa World that it’s an honor for the president to want to come to the city, but said he’s concerned about protecting anyone attending a large indoor event, including the president.

Trump plans a rally at the 19,000-seat BOK Center on Saturday. The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported 158 new cases of the coronavirus to bring the confirmed total in the state to 8,231 cases.