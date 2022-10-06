FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Tulsa man was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of heroin.

The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the October 6 sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville. According to court documents, detectives with the Benton County Drug Unit and 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force received information that Jeremy Burns Dodson, 43, was distributing heroin in the Northwest Arkansas area.

Beginning in November 2020, detectives conducted multiple controlled purchases from Dodson. It was tested by the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory and confirmed to be heroin.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement, the Benton County Drug Unit and the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Eaton prosecuted the case.