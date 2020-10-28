Tulsa police officer dies from COVID-19 complications

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a Tulsa police officer has passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Officer Jerad Lindsey started his career with the Tulsa Police Department in 2005.

Jerad Lindsey

During his career, he worked as a patrol officer and was recently the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police Chairman of the Board of Directors. He was also the Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police Vice President.

On Wednesday morning, officials say Lindsey died due to complications from COVID-19. He was just 40-years-old.

He is survived by his spouse and two young sons.

“Our whole state grieves the loss of Tulsa Officer Jerad Lindsey, who dedicated his life to protect and serve every Tulsan. Cindy and I pray for his family and the Tulsa family as they grieve this incredible loss. He is the second officer the Tulsa Police Department has lost this year. Our prayers are with all the men and women at TPD as they again walk through this grieving process. We will continue to pray for every Oklahoman that has been impacted or continues to face the challenges of this virus physically, emotionally, or economically. We are in this fight for each other.” Senator James Lankford (R-OK)

