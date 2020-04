KNWA, FOX24 and KXNW will broadcast The Great Passion Play this Easter weekend on all three stations.

The Great Passion Play is an outdoor, live play presented for the past 53 years in Eureka Springs depicting the life, death and resurrection of Christ.

You will be able to catch a two-hour presentation of a previous play on Sunday. See below for the air times on all three stations:

Easter Sunday April 12