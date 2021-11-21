Turkey prices on the rise

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Prices at the grocery store may be causing families in Northwest Arkansas to cut back on their Thanksgiving menus.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner has risen 14% from last year.

The USDA Turkey Market Price report states the average prices on everyone’s favorite Thanksgiving bird have risen 13% from 2020. They are going from roughly $1.14 a pound to $1.42 a pound.

“Maybe two or three families will have to chip in on the turkey if they want a 25-pound turkey,” says Bella Vista resident Alice Carroll.

We ran into Carroll at Allen’s Food Market in Bella Vista. She says she’s noticed a considerable increase in the price of turkey at her favorite grocery store.

But it’s not an increase exclusive to the turkey department. She says she sees price increases across the board.

“I’ve been noticing it week by week, for the last several months,” says Carroll.

“Yes, there have been price increases everywhere; I think every time you go to the grocery store, prices have gone up,” adds Bella Vista resident Joyce Gann.

Price increases Carroll says husband and her can manage now. However, they say they’re being mindful of the situation in case things get worse.

“We don’t want to be foolish and go out and spend up everything, yet at the same time, we want to be wise and have a little bit of backup,” says Carroll.

The manager of Allen’s Food Market declined to interview. He did say, though, that he believes the supply chain issue they’ve been noticing is the cause of the price increases.