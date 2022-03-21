FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville reported that the turning lanes at the intersection of N. Shiloh Drive and N. Gregg Ave. will be closed from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. through March 23 as part of ongoing construction.

According to a social media post, the work zone will affect eastbound traffic on Shiloh, which cannot turn north onto Steele, and southbound traffic on Steele, which cannot turn east onto Shiloh. Instead, drivers are asked to use Shiloh and Van Asche Drive as a detour.

The project is funded by the Streets Improvement Bond approved by Fayetteville residents in 2019. Learn more about Fayetteville Bond Projects at https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/2019bond.