Turnbow Elementary students create mural for Springdale park

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students at Turnbow Elementary in Springdale got to attend an art unveiling November 16 for a mural they created.

Students in Abby Richardson’s art class worked together to create an art piece to be installed at C.L. “Charlie” and Willie George Park which is across the street from Turnbow Elementary.

The unveiling was streamed live online, and it was the first time the students and teachers got to see the finished product.

“I think that it’s really powerful for the teachers to see their students’ work in a public space like this,” said Founder and CEO of Art Feeds Meg Bourne.

“I feel like we’re leaving our legacy, or they are leaving their legacy here. It beautifies the space and the community,” Art Teacher Abby Richardson said.

In total, 560 students helped create the mural.

