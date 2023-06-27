EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge held a groundbreaking ceremony for its 13-acre expansion, and the animals that will call it home are some you may have seen on TV.

The expansion project is called Freedom Field.

Turpentine Creek will be getting 35 big cats from “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin with Big Cat Rescue. The cats will be joining the several others who were rescued from all around the nation, including many animals from an Oklahoma zoo that was featured on the Netflix show.

Baskin and her husband are funding $1.8 million of the refuge’s expansion project to take in her animals and to make room for more.

Rendering of the eventual layout of habitats in Freedom Field. These will be the sanctuary’s most spacious natural habitats, complete with pools, mature trees for shade, and heated dens.

The nonprofit’s founder and president Tanya Smith said she feels honored that the Baskins chose Turpentine Creek for their cats’ new home.

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge is a refuge for abused, abandoned, unwanted animals and we’ve been here for over 31 years rescuing animals from different situations from all over the country. Tanya Smith, founder and president

Smith expects Freedom Field to fill up fast now that the Big Cat Public Safety Act became law. It’s a policy she has been backing that will make it illegal for most people to own these types of big cats at home.

Turpentine Creek relies on public support to continue saving these animals. Smith said you can support the nonprofit through donations or by planning a visit.

The refuge is open to the public every day from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.