Eureka Springs big cat rescue to reopen on June 1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge will re-open to the public on Monday, June 1.

The wildlife refuge is following all CDC protocols for the hospitality industry, according to a Facebook post.

Masks are required for everyone on the premises in order to keep our animal residents safe, the post said.

Felines can contract COVID-19. If you do not have a mask, they can provide you one. If you refuse to wear a mask, you will be asked to leave, the post said.

There will be tours at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. seven day a week.

Walk-ins are welcome but the only way to guarantee a tour at your desired time is to book online through a new reservation system that will launch next week, according to the post.

Tram and riding tours are unavailable.

Exclusive tours are unavailable in-person. You can take a virtual exclusive by booking at tcwr.org/virtual-private-tours.

