ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Susan G. Komen Ozark Affiliate announced that Paul Lewellen and Carlos Doubleday will serve as the Honorary Walk chairs for the 2020 Susan G. Komen Ozark MORE THAN PINK Walk™ on Saturday, April 25, at Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers.

Lewellen is the SVP of Operations-Central Division at Walmart and Doubleday is the SVP of Operations-Western Division at Walmart.