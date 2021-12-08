Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs welcomes African serval

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge welcomed its newest rescue, Jake, an almost 2-year-old male African serval, on December 4.

According to a news release from the wildlife refuge, the serval came from Wildcare Oklahoma, a facility that was looking for placement for several animals.

The release says Wildcare Oklahoma typically works to rehabilitate native wildlife for eventual return to the wild but on rare occasions takes on confiscated animals.

According to the release, servals are native to sub-Saharan Africa and have special requirements to survive North American winters. They must have access to a heated den as they can suffer from the effects of cold, including frostbite to their ears, tails, and feet.

The release says Turpentine has a heated space available and was the closest sanctuary that takes in smaller exotic cats.

Jake is the 18th rescue Turpentine Creek has made this year, according to the release.