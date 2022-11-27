Multiple accidents were reported on Nov. 27, 2022, by the Bobby Hopper Tunnel (Arkansas Department of Transportation).

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The second accident was cleared at 6:07 p.m., according to ARDOT. A live view of traffic can be seen here.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The “two vehicle” accident was cleared at 5:15 p.m. Below is an updated image of traffic at 5:30 p.m.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two separate accidents were reported by the Arkansas Department of Transportation impacting traffic northbound on Interstate 49 near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel.

The first accident was reported at 4:30 p.m. on mile marker 41.3 as a “multi-vehicle” accident. Then at 4:33 p.m. at mile marker 41.5 a “two-vehicle” accident was reported by ARDOT.

The accident is in progress impacting both shoulders of the interstate.

Traffic at 4:50 p.m. can be seen on the bridge at mile marker 39.

This is an ongoing traffic alert, information will be updated as new information comes.

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as we continue to update this story.