Two accused of illegally trapping and killing black bears

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Two men are each accused of illegally trapping and killing black bears.

Jay Gill and Travis Garcia were arrested on suspicion of illegally harvesting black bears. The crime violates Arkansas Game and Fish Commission regulations.

The crime is punishable by up to one year in jail, thousands in fines, seizure of any weapons used in the crime, and loss of hunting privileges for up to five years.

According to Rinda Baker, chief deputy prosecuting attorney for Crawford County, the two used illegal traps to capture and execute bears.

Baker said the bears were killed on 80-acres owned by Jay Gill. Investigations continue to determine whether others were involved.