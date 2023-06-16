LOWELL, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Two people have been arrested in for a hit-and-run that left a Lowell police officer injured on Wednesday.

Jerry Henington, 37, and his passenger, Tye Sutton, 18, were taken into custody Wednesday evening.

Hennington was arrested for criminal mischief, failure to stop after an accident with injured/dead, refusal to submit to arrest, possession of a controlled substance, speeding, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, driving with a suspended/revoked license, fleeing, battery, attempted murder, resisting an officer and unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate a crime.

Sutton was arrested for fleeing, resisting an officer, possession of a controlled substance, attempted murder, reckless driving, speeding, leaving the scene of an accident and battery.

Lowell Police were dispatched at 5:53 p.m. to North Dixieland Street and West Monroe Avenue for a hit-and-run motor vehicle collision.

A minute later, officers located Henington and his vehicle. According to a release from the Lowell Police Department, he had already struck a motorist on the roadway, fled the scene and attempted to hide in a subdivision.

Another officer approached the subdivision, where Henington was hiding. The suspect struck the officer in a “T-bone type collision” and hit the vehicle’s driver door.

Lowell police said that an officer sustained injuries due to the collision and was transported to a nearby hospital.