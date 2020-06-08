Two arrested for robbery after breaking into elderly woman’s home in Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two people were arrested on Friday for aggravated robbery in Prairie Grove.

Caleb Pyle, 27, and Alexandria Munyon, 27, both from Lincoln, are both facing charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, officers responded to the call on June 5.

The two suspects worked in unison to enter the home of an elderly woman, bound her forcefully at knifepoint, and robbed her.

Prairie Grove officers worked quickly to obtain information and then forwarded it to surrounding agencies.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office & the Lincoln Police Department were able to identify the suspects and helped to bring the incident to a quick resolve.

Pyle is facing additional charges of possession of firearms, criminal use of prohibited weapon, carrying certain prohibited weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Munyon and Pyle’s bond is set at $7,500.