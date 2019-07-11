Two arrested, four children rescued after River Valley couple flees to Canada

MENA, Ark. (KNWA) — Four children are safe and a couple has been arrested in Canada after a two month search led officials to the Portage la Prairie area of Manitoba, Canada.

Authorities arrested Chad and Stephanie Voelkel of Mena Wednesday in Manitoba, Canada, a news release states.

Chad Voelkel was wanted in Polk County for failure to appear in court for a previous rape charge from January 2019 in Polk County.

His wife, Stephanie Voelkel was arrested on suspicion of felony permitting abuse of a minor, according to authorities.

Four children were with the couple and were taken by Canadian Officials, according to authorities. Details of what kind of care they were in Wednesday night, and when they’ll be extradited back to the U.S. have yet to be released.

It’s also unclear when the Voelkels will be extradited to the U.S.

The Voelkels fled the U.S. after the warrant was issued May 23 for Chad, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Chad Voelkel was out of jail on bond pending an upcoming court date.

In addition to the U.S. Marshals Service and Polk County Sheriff’s Office, The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Canadian Border Services Agency, U.S. Attorney Dak Kees, and the US Department of Justice, International Branch assisted in the matter.