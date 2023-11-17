BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a Rogers shooting that occurred earlier this week that landed a juvenile in the hospital.

Jordan Joan Rascon-Montanez, 19, was arrested on Nov. 15 for first-degree battery, first-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, four counts of attempted murder and 12 counts of second-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

Nethenal Obed Morales, 19, was arrested on Nov. 16 and is accused of being an accomplice to first-degree battery, first-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, four counts of attempted murder and 12 counts of second-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

An affidavit says that on Nov. 13, Rogers police were notified of a shooting that occurred on South Dixieland Road and at 3003 West Oak St. A juvenile was shot during the incident.

Court documents say that the victims arrived at 1701 W New Hope Rd., a Kum and Go gas station, to purchase THC cartridges from someone they met on Snapchat.

The victims parked their vehicle, a Toyota Tocoma, at the Kum and Go. Shortly after, the person they met on Snapchat parked their SUV directly next to them.

Court documents say that one of the victims exited the car and grabbed a bag of THC cartridges from the suspect’s SUV before getting back in their car and speeding out of the parking lot.

All four victims were interviewed by police and said that the SUV began pursuing them at a fast speed. The victims told detectives that during the pursuit, the suspects fired at least two shots at the victim’s vehicle.

All four victims are juveniles.

The victim’s vehicle eventually got trapped at a dead-end and attempted to turn around and pass the suspect’s vehicle. Court documents say that the passenger of the suspect’s vehicle, identified as Rascon-Montanez, was hanging out of the window and firing a handgun at the victim’s vehicle.

The victims continued to drive and stopped in the area of 2009 South Promenade Blvd.

One of the victims sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm and a bullet fragment in his torso, stopping at his ribs near his lungs.

The victims told police that Rascon-Montanez advertises drugs from his Snapchat account. Officers executed a search warrant at his residence on Nov. 15 and located ammunition, a box for a Glock 19 handgun, electronic scales, glass pipes, 1.7 grams of suspected marijuana, over 40 suspected THC cartridges and 15 suspected THC vapes found in a toilet tank.

Additionally, police found around 56.2 grams of suspected marijuana.

Rascon-Montanez refused to speak to police without a lawyer.

Morales agreed to speak to police and admitted to being at the gas station to sell THC vape cartridges. He said that during the pursuit, Rascon-Montanez grabbed his gun from the center console and began shooting at the victim’s vehicle.

Rascon-Montanez is being held on a $1 million bond. He has a hearing scheduled for Dec. 18 in Benton County.

Morales’ bond and next hearing date have not yet been set.

KNWA/FOX24’s original reporting on the shooting can be found here.