FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two people have been arrested for package thefts, according to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department.

Bettie Nunn, 22, and Mary Dieringer, 28, were booked into the Sebastian County Jail on package theft charges, a felony punishable by up to six years in prison, the release said.

Nunn was also charged with petition to revoke. Her bond was set at $3,500 and she was released two hours after being booked.

Bettie Nunn, 22 (Courtesy: FSPD) Mary Dieringer, 28 (Courtesy: FSPD)

Nunn’s court date is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 27.

Dieringer is still in the Sebastian County Jail on a package theft charge as well as possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation, failure to pay a fine and failure to appear.

She is being held on $6,450 bond and her first court date is set for Thursday, December 21.

The arrests were made as part of “Operation Nab-A-Grinch,” a joint task force created by FSPD and the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office to help prevent package thefts.

FSPD says the investigations into these two incidents are ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.