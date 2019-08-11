Two women arrested in Pea Ridge after infant left in hot car

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA) — Two women were arrested in Pea Ridge on Sunday after allegedly leaving an infant inside a parked car.

Pea Ridge police say Karlee Spear, 21, and Ashlee Danley, 26, were taken into custody after Spear’s child was left unsupervised inside a vehicle in the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot while the women shopped.

Police say concerned bystanders broke the window of the vehicle and started to work to cool down the child before authorities arrived on the scene.

The infant was transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Springdale. According to police, the child is in stable condition.

Police say the two women had been in the store shopping for approximately 45 minutes. According to authorities, Spears and Danley said they forgot the infant was in the backseat and went inside to go grocery shopping.

Both have been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

