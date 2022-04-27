BOLES, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Scott County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people as part of a bust that recovered multiple guns and pounds of meth.

According to a post on the Scott County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, deputies received a search warrant for the home of Jonai Bates in the Boles area of Scott County.

During the search, deputies and an agent of the 15th Judicial District Drug Task Force found around 1.5 pounds of meth, paraphernalia for the sale and use of meth, body armor, and 12 guns. Some of the guns were stolen, according to the post.

The post says deputies also searched the residence of Dante St. Michael in Boles prior to the search at Bates’ home.

Courtesy: Scott County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Scott County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Scott County Sheriff’s Office

During that search, deputies and a DTF agent found more than 4 pounds of meth, 15 guns, and a suppressor device.

St. Michael was not at his home during the search.

Bates and St. Michael were both taken into custody at Bates’s home on April 26.

They face charges of trafficking methamphetamine, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, maintaining a drug premises, and numerous other felony charges related to drugs and firearms.

The post says St. Michael was already out on bond for previous drug charges and his bond has now been set at $250,000 in cash for the new charges and $110,000 bond related to the older charges. Bates’ bond has been set at $50,000.