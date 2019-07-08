2 arrested, 2 on the loose after shots fired and pursuit

Springdale police arrested two males after reports of shots being fired and breaking into cars.

According to a press release from Springdale police, officers responded to the area of Kimberly Place for people breaking into cars.

While officers were responding, they were advised the suspects had fled in a Ford Explorer and that the caller was chasing them west on Wagon Wheel Road.

The caller was chasing the vehicle when one of the occupants in the vehicle fired two shots at the caller in the area of Wagon Wheel and 40th Street. The caller then pulled over and waited for police to arrive on scene.

At approximately 1:56 a.m., an officer observed the suspect vehicle turn south on 48th Street from Sunset Ave. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver would not pull over.

A pursuit was initiated and continued south on 48th Street until the suspect vehicle wrecked out at the intersection of 48th Street and Celeste Drive in Johnson.

After the vehicle wrecked, a total of four occupants were seen running from the vehicle. Two males were arrested on scene and two males are still on the loose.

Billson Andereke, courtesy Washington County Sheriff’s Office

One of the males was identified as Billson Andereke. Andereke is being charged with flight from an officer.

A 16 year old juvenile was also arrested and being charged with curfew violation.

The suspect vehicle was not reported stolen and no weapon has been recovered at this time.