BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Bella Vista men pleaded not guilty to felony charges in connection with setting off a series of explosions that damaged a park bench in January.

Ricky Burnett and Joseph Witten were arrested in January. The two appeared in court on March 3.

Both are charged with criminal use of prohibited weapons and criminal acts involving explosives or destructive devices.

Burnett is being held on a $350,000 bond, and Witten is being held on a $200,000 cash bond.