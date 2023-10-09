BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A pair of Bentonville men arrested for stealing $100,000 in silver coins from a 15-year-old boy after luring him from his home have pleaded not guilty.

Nathaniel Tyler Archer, 28, and Nicholas Patrick Padgett, 30, were arrested on April 24 this year.

Archer is charged with theft by receiving, bestiality and distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Padgett is charged with theft by receiving.

According to an affidavit, the Bentonville Police Department received an assistance request from the Adams Township Police Department in Pennsylvania in locating Padgett and Archer with active warrants for interference with custody of children, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking or disposition.

Archer and Padgett were accused of luring a 15-year-old boy from his residence to transport him to Arkansas.

When the juvenile left the residence, he had in his possession 23 buckets that contained JFK half-ounce silver dollar coins valued at $100,000-$140,000.

Court documents say that while traveling to Arkansas, the minor expressed no longer wishing to leave and was stranded at a motel in St. Roberts, Missouri.

Padgett and Archer reportedly assisted the juvenile in loading the buckets into Padgett’s car before he was left behind.

The men were later found and arrested in Bentonville. Police found a backpack in Padgett’s bedroom that contained 499 silver coins. His car was searched and rendered the discovery of 11 buckets inside the trunk containing around 11,000 silver coins.

A search of Archer’s residence revealed 12 buckets containing around 11,000 silver coins as well.

Court documents say that the two were interviewed and admitted to executing the plan to pick up the juvenile and abandon him on the way to Arkansas.

Upon returning to Bentonville, they each took around half of the silver coins.

Court documents add that Archer is accused of performing an act of sexual gratification with an animal on April 23.

Padgett is due for a jury trial on Dec. 12 in Benton County.