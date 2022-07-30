JACKSON COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) — Two bodies were discovered Friday, July 29, after a local fire department extinguished a residential house fire inside Beedeville south of Newport, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.

“The bodies of Kathy Holloway, 60, and Keith Dewayne Woolbright, 43, were found inside the home at 10214 Arkansas Highway 37 shortly after 8:30 p.m.” the press release states.

State medical examiners will determine the manner and cause of deaths as Special Agents work to determine the cause of the fire.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the deaths. Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are proceeding with a homicide investigation today.