Two days left to apply for Business Interruption Grant; what you need to know

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – There are two days left to apply for the Business Interruption Grant. The state has allocated $50 million to help businesses struggling during this time.

At Boars Nest in Rogers, owner, John Hudec, said he seems to be taking one hit after another as a result of this pandemic.

But, Stacy Hurst with the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism said help might be on the way.

“This grant is designated to assist those businesses that have had a financial injury due to state government mandates,” she said.

One of those mandates is Governor Hutchinson’s recent decision to close all restaurants and bars that sell alcohol at 11 P.M. every night until January 3rd.

“It’s gonna help us a lot with the new mandate having to close at 11:00,” Hudec said. “We’ve lost 30% of our business from that.”

Boars Nest is not the only one in need right now with no end in sight.

“I think we will continue to see a robust applications and I am glad for that because I know that many businesses are really struggling and will continue,” Hurst said.

Hurst said the decision of which businesses will receive this grant and how much they will get is based on sales tax data that must be shown when the owner applies.

For more information or to apply, click here.