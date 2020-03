ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Two deaths have been confirmed in Arkansas due to COVID-19.

The Faulkner County Coroner’s Office confirmed a 91-year-old man died this morning at Conway Regional Health Center at 8 a.m.

Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith says the second victim was in their 50s.

The state reports there are 218 cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas.