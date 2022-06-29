FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Beginning Tuesday, July 5, E. Rock Street and S. College Avenue will be closed at their points of intersection with Archibald Yell Blvd. to allow work to begin on a multi-stage project to improve driver and pedestrian safety on Archibald Yell from Rock to Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

According to a press release from the city, closures on E. Rock and S. College are anticipated to continue through December. Drivers are asked to be observant and use extra care when driving in this area.

Signs indicating road closures, road work and detours will be present on all three streets. Planned improvements to the three-way intersection of Archibald Yell, S. College and E. Rock will address several driver and pedestrian safety issues.

Work planned for later this year will require lane closures on Archibald Yell, however, all lanes currently remain open on that road. Future stages of the project will include the installation of a traffic signal at W. South St. and a reconfiguration of driving lanes on Archibald Yell to three lanes: one northbound, one southbound and one central turning lane.

Also, a pedestrian/bike lane will be created between Rock and S. School. City officials expect the entire project to be completed in Summer 2023. Archibald Yell divides the historic downtown grid of streets south and east of the square. Analysis conducted between the 71B Corridor and Mobility Plans found the four-lane, high-speed road is a barrier for access between neighborhoods to the south and east of downtown.

According to the city, this project will reduce or eliminate mobility barriers, help calm traffic and make it safer to walk or drive this corridor. Additionally, the intersection at Archibald Yell, S. College and Rock has a history of accidents and needs improvements to help drivers safely navigate.

For more information about the Archibald Yell improvements project, including a current closure map, traffic studies, concept layouts and public input, visit the City’s website at www.fayetteville-ar.gov/archibaldyell.

The City Council approved a $2,995,576.53 construction budget for this project on May 17, 2022. The project is funded by the Streets Improvement Bond approved by Fayetteville voters in 2019.