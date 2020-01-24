Two Fayetteville schools tell district they want to be off continuous schedules

Asbell and Owl Creek Elementary schools are two out of three Fayetteville schools that operate on a continuous calendar.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — For over a decade, some Fayetteville schools have been on a continuous schedule.

Thursday night, two of them told the district they don’t want to be a part of it anymore.

Asbell and Owl Creek Elementary schools are two out of three Fayetteville schools that operate on a continuous calendar.

“When you really think about what we’re following now, we’re just two weeks different,” Asbell Elementary Principal Tracy Bratton said. “It seems to be creating a lot of chaos for just those two weeks.”

Students on a typical continuous schedule take three weeks off during the year while starting a little earlier and ending a little later.

But, these schools shifted to a start date that matches that of a traditional schedule—which means students only have two intercessions and still end later.

“It was still causing us in turn to have a limited number of days before testing as well as the decrease in student attendance in that late May or June when other schools are out of session,” said Owl Creek School Principal Brandon Craft.

“It’s hard to come to school especially when big brother or big sister is not attending,” said Bratton.

Regardless of the schedule, each student must comply to the state requirement of 178 days of learning.

Alan Wilbourn with Fayetteville Public Schools said, “If you have one student thats going to what we call a ‘CLC’ school and then you have another sibling in the household that’s on the traditional calendar, you have days where one’s going and the others not and it can cause some problems.”

“If they had a sibling that was maybe at the high school they would stay home and miss those days of school and in-turn we’re not having access to those smiling faces all 178 days, we might only get them for 160,” said Craft.

The schools surveyed parents and teachers and found the majority want a traditional calendar.

The Fayetteville school board will vote on the schedule change for the 2021 school year on Feb. 27.