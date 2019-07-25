Two Fayetteville women accused of trafficking meth

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Two women are accused of trafficking methamphetamine in the Fayetteville area.

Christina Ann Anderson, 41, of Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday, July 24, on suspicion of felony trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Summer Lankford, 24, also of Fayetteville was arrested the same day on suspicion of felony trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation, as well as misdemeanor obstruction of governmental operations.

The two were arrested by agents with the Fourth Judicial Drug Task Force at a residence on Huntsville Road, according to an arrest report.

The residence may be searched at any time because of the probation status. During a search, nearly half a pound of meth and paraphernalia were found, the report states.

Lankford is accused of obstruction of governmental operations because she reportedly gave investigators the wrong birth date, and allegedly tried to keep them from going inside the residence.

Both are in the Washington County Detention Center without bond.