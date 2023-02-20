FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The two finalists vying for the superintendent position at Fayetteville Public Schools will go before the school board this week.

The board interviews Dr. Anthony Rossetti, who is currently the superintendent of the Webb City School District in Missouri, on Feb. 20.

On Feb. 21, the board will interview Dr. Brad Swofford, who is currently the superintendent at the Branson School District in Missouri.

The new superintendent will assume their duties on July 1. They will take over for Dr. John L Colbert who is retiring in June.