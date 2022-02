FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) โ€” Two people were found dead at Walker Park in Fayetteville on Thursday.

According to Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to the park around 8 a.m. for a welfare check.

Murphy says a 56-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were found dead. No foul play is suspected.

The bodies will be sent to state examiners to determine a cause of death.