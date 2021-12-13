Two found dead in Madison County, State Police investigation underway

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The bodies of a Madison County couple were recovered from a rural residence east of Huntsville on the evening of December 12.

The deceased man and woman have been identified as Michael Gilman, 46, and Lori Newman, 49, of 718 Madison County Road 2361, Huntsville.

Shortly after 6 p.m., local authorities contacted special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division who have assumed the lead role in the case.

According to a release from the State Police, no cause of death was immediately apparent. The bodies have been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death.

Agents assigned to the case are continuing their investigation.