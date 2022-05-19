BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the City of Bella Vista communications director, emergency responders were called to a single-vehicle crash on I-49 near the Arkansas-Missouri border at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Thursday.

photo courtesy Bella Vista Fire Department

A pickup truck with two people inside drove off an overpass and landed on a dirt road below. The city spokesperson said that the male driving the vehicle was taken by ambulance to an area hospital while the female passenger was ejected and life-flighted to a trauma hospital.

It was difficult for emergency responders to get to the crash scene due to the height of the drop-off from the interstate to the road below. The condition of the two people involved is unknown at this time.

Bella Vista Fire and EMS and Missouri first responders helped at the scene.