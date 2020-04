FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two people were injured after crashing into a creek in Fayetteville.

According to Central EMS, two people were transported to the hospital.

The crash happened near the intersection of Goose Creek Road and Little Elm Road just after 1 pm.

Area fire departments and Central EMS arrived at the scene to find a truck upside-down in Goose Creek.

The condition of the two people are unknown at this time.