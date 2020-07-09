Two injured in fire at Tyson Foods plant in Nashville, Ark.

NASHVILLE, Ark.- Tyson officials say two of their workers are injured after a fire at the Tyson Foods plant in Nashville Thursday morning.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a fire broke out at the plant around 3 a.m.

Tyson Foods released the following statement Thursday morning about the fire:

We’re investigating a fire that happened in part of our Nashville, Arkansas plant. Unfortunately, two of our team members have been injured and are receiving medical attention. We appreciate the quick response of local firefighters and first responders, who quickly put the fire out and helped our team members. The fire was limited to detached building, so the main section of the plant was not impacted. Because we’re still assessing the situation, the further processing part of our operation will not run today Statement from Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods HR Manager Tem Gunter posted a message on his Facebook page saying, “Tyson Foods Nashville will not run the cookroom July 9 1st or 2nd shift. Sanitation will operate on normal schedule.

Evis and Debone will operate on their normal schedule.”

