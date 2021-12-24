Two inmates escape Sebastian County Detention Center

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two inmates have escaped from the Sebastian County Detention Center in Fort Smith.

Jeremiah Slavens

According to a news release from the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, the two inmates were reported to have escaped from the detention center on December 24 around 6 p.m.

The release says the means and details of the escape are currently under investigation.

The two inmates are Jeremiah Slavens, 39, of Fort Smith and Dustin Smith, 36, of Muldrow, Okla.

Slavens, who has been in SCADC for the last three days, was in jail for failing to appear in court, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft, according to the release.

Slavens was committed to the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He is a white man who is 5 ft. 8 in. tall and weighs 190 lbs. He may have a dark colored full mustache and goatee, according to the release.

Dustin Smith

The sheriff’s office says Smith has been in SCADC for over a month for parole violations, felon in possession of a firearm, theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also committed to Arkansas Department of Corrections.

The release says Smith is a white man who is 5 ft. 10 in. tall and 175 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He may have a beard and mustache. The release says he has a neck tattoo that says, “100% Country”

According to the release, jail clothing was found at SCADC so it is unknown what they might be currently wearing.

Deputies are in the field and working leads to get the two inmates back in jail, according to the release. Both Slavens and Smith are considered to be dangerous. The public is asked to not make contact with the two if they suspect they have spotted them. Instead, the public is asked to call law enforcement.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the escaped inmates or believes they have spotted them is asked to call 911 or the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office at 479-783-1051.