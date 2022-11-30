FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The intersection of S. Sang Ave. and W. Stone St. as well as the intersection of E. Dickson St. and Fletcher Ave. in Fayetteville are now all-way stops as of Nov. 30, according to a press release from the city of Fayetteville.

Director of Transportation Services Terry Gulley says the change is being made because of limited sight distance and public safety, as well as speed and traffic volumes.

The Dickson-Fletcher intersection was previously a two-way stop with traffic stopping only on Fletcher, according to the release. The Sang-Stone intersection was previously a two-way stop with traffic stopping only on Stone.