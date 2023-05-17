PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two minors have been arrested and charged as adults for their connection to multiple robberies in Pea Ridge.

William Arredondo, Jr, 17, of Rogers, and Ty Seger Myers, 16, of Garfield, were both arrested and charged as adults for aggravated robbery and theft of property for an incident that took place April 13.

The two were also charged with aggravated robbery for an incident on May 6.

Arredondo and Myers, minors, have been publicly identified because they have been booked and charged as adults.

The victim from the April 13 incident was interviewed by police said that he was driven to Baker Hayes Urban Trailhead where Arredondo and Myers lured him out of the vehicle and held a gun to his head, demanding his shoes, cell phone and whatever was in his pockets.

The victim, also a juvenile, was left uninjured.

Pea Ridge police say that the stolen items were recovered.

“Through the dedicated and exhaustive investigation performed by detectives of the police department, they were able to obtain and serve arrest warrants on both suspects who are now being held at the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center in Bentonville and have been formally charged as adults in the matter. Detectives were also able to recover the shoes and cell phone stolen during the robbery,” a release from the Pea Ridge Police Department said.