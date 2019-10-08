Two local companies recognized for their impact across the nation

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Employees of two local companies said they’re honored for their impact in Northwest Arkansas and other places in the country.

Economics Arkansas hosted its 2019 Excellence In Free Enterprise Awards Monday, Oct. 7.

George’s Inc. and Simmons Foods were recognized as champions of free enterprise for growing the nation’s largest poultry companies.

Randy Lawson, vice chair of Economics Arkansas said, “(The companies are) Multi-generational and literally formed from scratch and built up phenomenal organizations and they are thankful for the American free enterprise system, and that’s what we’re trying to do we Economics Arkansas just train all our student in the state.”

The mission of Economics Arkansas is to teach the principles of entrepreneurship to students across the state.

Jim Rollins, superintendent of Springdale Schools was also recognized at the ceremony for his work in economic education.





